Doctor Cigarroa speaks on hospitalization rate

According to Doctor Cigarroa, as of a few nights ago all beds were full and the emergency rooms were full.
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City leaders continue to name our COVID situation “dire.”

But for one local doctor who has been in the forefront of this virus, he continues to urge the public to be mindful.

On Thursday night, Doctor Ricardo Cigarroa spoke about the increase in cases.

He says a few nights ago, two Laredo hospitals had to go at one point on something called “on diversion.”

According to Doctor Cigarroa, every single bed was full and the emergency rooms were full.

“That the hospital cannot accept anybody else, every single bed is full, the emergency room is full. They have 20 to 30 patients waiting to get beds. When a hospital goes on diversion, that’s a great danger for our community. There was a point where both hospitals went, just for a short period of time. When we realized that both hospitals were in diversions, we opened up. But it tells you the staff, physicians and nurses are at their capacity and beyond their capacity.”

So could more restrictions be issued? The city says they have hit their limit on restrictions they can issue and can’t override the governors order.

He also spoke on how this would impact those who do not have COVID.

“The hospitals are over 50 percent COVID, both of them. What happens to patients who have heart attacks? Who have issues with their gallbladder and need surgery? Children that have non COVID issues, where do we put them? We are working closely with the state to bring portable hospitals to town where we can house 20, 30 in patients. There’s been a STAAR request for that our senators are doing that they are trying to make that happen. But we are in a crisis in Laredo.”

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

