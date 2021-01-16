Advertisement

Local DJ spins the turntable

A local Early College Academy student Fidel Villarreal Hernandez may be the next star to rise out of the gateway city.
By Max Fernandez
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Over the holiday break, a local early college student received a great surprise, and it wasn’t from Santa.

The Laredo tenth grader was offered a record deal.

The former J.W. Nixon students has developed a passion for creating music and melodies.

His focus in the world of music centers around electronic music which encompasses a broad range of percussive music typically enjoyed at large music festivals.

You can find a sample of his music on Youtube here.

Over the years the the teenager has created beats and demos, including “The Penguin Dance” which apparently caught the ears of Germany’s fastest growing independent label for electronic music, Swutch Music.

The label focuses on promoting artists on the constantly growing worldwide Spotify network platform.

Hernandez says he is not a stranger to doing his own promoting. Most of his work and sample demos can be found on his Youtube page.

His work speaks for itself.

He says he feels that this new record deal puts him one step closer to his ultimate goal of playing his music at the Tomorrowland festival.

The festival is a Belgian electronic dance music festival.

Hernandez attended Alama Pierce Elementary and Lamar Middle schools.

He plays football and dedicates a large majority of his time to his music.

He plans to pursue a degree in aerospace engineering as well as continuing to build his music portfolio.

