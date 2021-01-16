Workforce community fair invites parents to explore childcare services

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Opportunity is out there for those who need it, and this includes parents needing the extra help.

Workforce Solutions is kicking off another virtual fair on Saturday.

It’s a first of its kind. Workforce Solutions says this one is different than their usual job fairs.

That’s because a few hosts will join in to share what services they offer to those affected in the community.

It’s happening Saturday from 10 in the morning to 1 in the afternoon.

Aside from job opportunities, several organizations will be on hand to discuss what services they offer to the community, especially those affected financially during these difficult times.

Through a virtual presentation, the City of Laredo, Catholic Charities, and SCAN will be talking about their no cost resources.

As Workforce Solutions continues to help the 9.1% of Webb County who’s unemployed, according to the last reported numbers, they also want to focus in helping those needing help taking care of their kids.

“If the children aren’t taken care of then the parents aren’t able to find jobs, and they’re not able to be comfortable at their jobs if their children aren’t well taken care of, so that’s why childcare is so important for us,” said Rogelio Trevino.

This comes after helping many parents at their first child care services event back in November where about 50 daycares were present.

For childcare services, applications are required and can be done in person at their Jacaman location or virtually. Those applying can get processed that same day and once approved parents can benefit from low cost services.

People interested in the fair can sign up online.

For more information, you can check out the group’s Facebook page Workforce Solutions for South Texas and they’re hoping to get over 100 people to attend.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.