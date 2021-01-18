Advertisement

Asynchronous day for UISD students

Monday, Jan 18, will be the first of four asynchronous days for UISD students
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Just a reminder to parents of students who attend UISD, Monday, Jan. 18 will be the first of four asynchronous days for UISD students.

Teachers will use the asynchronous days for teacher preparation and planning.

During this time, students who take part in virtual instruction will engage in pre-recorded lessons or assignments. Those who attend face-to-face instruction, will not report to their campus but will be distributed workbooks.

The days are counted as regular school days and attendance will be based on students’ lessons and work for that day.

The other asynchronous days will be Friday, Feb, 12, Friday, Apr. 23, and Friday May 21.

