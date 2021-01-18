Advertisement

City to open appointments for COVID-19 vaccines

The Vaccinate Laredo system will go live on Tuesday at 8 a.m.; however, roughly 900 slots will be available in the scheduling portal.
File photo: Resident gets COVID-19 vaccine
File photo: Resident gets COVID-19 vaccine
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -Those looking to get the vaccine for the coronavirus will have a chance to do so tomorrow.

The City of Laredo will be offering another series of COVID-19 vaccinations to the community.

The vaccinate Laredo system will go live on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Roughly 9000 slots will be available in the scheduling portal.

Residents who fall under the criteria for getting the vaccine are urged to take advantage of the clinic.

For those who cannot set an appointment online, they can call 3-1-1, but callers will NOT be directed to the vaccine hotline until Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 8:00 a.m.

For more information, you can visit cityoflaredo.com/coronavirus or call the coronavirus hotline at (956) 795-4954.

