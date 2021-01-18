DPS names victims killed in Wednesday’s I-35 accident

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A total of 20 people were involved in a multiple-vehicle collision last Wednesday, that claimed the lives of three people.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, six others were injured and 11 were not transported to the hospital.

The accident happened on Jan. 13 at around 3:30 p.m. on I-35 near mile marker 52 in La Salle County.

Prior to the crash, there was limited visibility of smoke in the area from surrounding grass fires.

According to preliminary reports, a 1997 Volvo truck towing a Brenner tank trailer were traveling south on I-35 and was rear-ended by a 2005 Kenworth truck tractor towing a 2021 Hyundai trailer.

Upon the first crash, a series of collisions occurred involving a total of seven commercial motor vehicles and five-passenger vehicles.

Due to the injuries sustained, the passenger of the 2010 Ford pick-up, 46-year-old Claudio Cortes was pronounced dead. Furthermore, the driver Mario Castillo Jr.. 49, and passenger, Oscar Castillo. 26, of a 2011 Ford pickup were pronounced dead as well.

All of the individuals who passed away were all residents of Laredo.

DPS is still investigating the crash.

