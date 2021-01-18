Advertisement

Family displaced due to house fire

A mother and five children were able to evacuate the home without incident
Fire damages house at 300 block of El Monte
Fire damages house at 300 block of El Monte(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local family is displaced after a fire destroyed their north Laredo home.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon at around 3:27 p.m. at the 300 block of El Monte.

Officials with the Laredo Fire Department arrived and were able to extinguish the flames without injury.

A mother and her five children were inside the home at the time of the fire; fortunately, they were able to evacuate without incident.

The Red Cross is looking to assist the family.

Officials say the cause of the fire was accidental.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joel Pellot
Man charged with murdering his wife
Coronavirus
City confirms 34,499 positive cases of COVID-19
File photo
Asynchronous day for UISD students
Multiple vehicle accident on I-35
Three people die in accident reported on I-35
File photo: Resident gets COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine/ test registration links

Latest News

File photo: Resident gets COVID-19 vaccine
City to open appointments for COVID-19 vaccines
Stone Temple Pilots plays plush at Sames Auto Arena
Pandemic leaves live events in limbo
Pandemic leaves live events in limbo
COVID-19 leaves live events in limbo
Joel Pellot
Man charged with murdering his wife