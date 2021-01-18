Family displaced due to house fire

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local family is displaced after a fire destroyed their north Laredo home.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon at around 3:27 p.m. at the 300 block of El Monte.

Officials with the Laredo Fire Department arrived and were able to extinguish the flames without injury.

A mother and her five children were inside the home at the time of the fire; fortunately, they were able to evacuate without incident.

The Red Cross is looking to assist the family.

Officials say the cause of the fire was accidental.

