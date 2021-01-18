Holiday in my head

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We are in the middle of January, but it looks like we are getting ready to spring forward already!

On Monday, we are going to start out muggy in the 60s, which is pretty warm compared to last week.

We’ll expect a high of 79 degrees almost reaching those 80 degree temperatures.

Now, this humidity and moisture could develop into some showers on Tuesday, we are looking at an 80 percent chance of rain with temperatures still in the upper 70s.

Once this blows over, we’ll drop to the 50s overnight, and on Wednesday we could still see some showers, but we’ll be struggling to get out of those 50-degree temperatures.

Once the rain and the cold passes, we are looking at a warm day on Thursday at 78 degrees, and even warmer on Friday in the 80s.

Looks like we could see 78 degrees on Saturday and 83 on Sunday.

So it feels like we skipped winter and just went straight to spring.

