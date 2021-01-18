How musicians are coping during pandemic

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -While the entertainment industry has been hit hard by the pandemic it seems like artists have been affected the most.

While we all just want to be big rockstars, for many, those dreams are now filled with uncertainty.

The ambiance of crowds cheering and people singing in unison have all been put on hold leaving musicians like Mark Vollelunga from the band Nothing More in a state of uncertainty.

Vollelunga says, “It’s hit us all hard, not just musicians, but venue owners, talent buyers, promoters, all across the board and it’s obviously just shut down everything down.”

Vollelunga used to play here in Laredo and while many have been able to get back to work, many performers are still on the sidelines waiting to get back out there.

Vollelunga says, “We all need to see shows, they’re fun things to do. I have a crazy itch, I’m sure you do to, to just go to a concert with your friends and get your heart pounding.”

While some might use music as a hobby, others who use it as their main profession might be finding themselves in a financial strain.

Mark: “People that depend on concerts to feed their families…you do what you can through the government and get a loan, do this do that and try to outlast it.”

According to a report by the New York Times, Dr. Anthony Faucci says we could see live events return by the summer of this year, something some music fans like Beatriz Ceja disagrees with.

Ceja says, “It’s going to be a good year transition to be able to say I went to a show and I was in a big crowd and I did not get infected, so it’s just taking the safety precautions.”

Meanwhile, other bands and musicians have been trying to keep the spirit of radio alive by hosting livestream shows, a recreation, that other music fans like Manny Ramirez says isn’t the same.

Ramirez says, “Being a musician is a social thing, you do it for yourself for your enjoyment, so people vibe on that, so it’s hard to enjoy it yourself when others aren’t enjoying it with you.”

Although the future is uncertain and there’s no telling when these events will come back, Vollelunga believes there are still some ways to stay strong.

Vollelunga says, “Music is still there, make sure you take that time to meditate or do what you need to do to kind of get in that headspace to lead it out because we all still need that escape.”

If you would like to help the music scene on a national level, you can head on over to sweet relief.org and find out how you can get involved.

