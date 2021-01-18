Advertisement

Man charged with murdering his wife

The incident happened back in September when officers discovered a woman’s body at the 200 block of Canyon Oak Drive
Joel Pellot
Joel Pellot(KGNS)
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is behind bars for allegedly killing his own wife.

Laredo Police arrested 42-year-old Joel Pellot for allegedly killing Maria Munoz.

It all began last September after police responded to a call at the 200 block of Canyon Oak Drive. When officers arrived, they found a woman’s body, identified as Munoz.

After an autopsy by the Webb County Medical Examiner and an investigation by police, Pellot was charged with the murder of his wife.

He is now at the Webb County Jail with a 200-thousand-dollar bond.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle accident on I-35
Three people die in accident reported on I-35
DJ Laredoan spins the turntable
Local DJ spins the turntable
COVID-19 safety alert causes concern
COVID-19 safety alert causes concern
Adrian Arturo Rodriguez, age 24
UPDATE: Man arrested for murder charges after first homicide of the year
Dr. Cigarroa speaks on hospitalization rate
Doctor Cigarroa speaks on hospitalization rate

Latest News

File photo
Asynchronous day for UISD students
Martin Luther King Day Forecast
Holiday in my head
DJ Laredoan spins the turntable
Local DJ spins the turntable
COVID-19 safety alert causes concern
COVID-19 safety alert causes concern