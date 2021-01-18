Man charged with murdering his wife

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is behind bars for allegedly killing his own wife.

Laredo Police arrested 42-year-old Joel Pellot for allegedly killing Maria Munoz.

It all began last September after police responded to a call at the 200 block of Canyon Oak Drive. When officers arrived, they found a woman’s body, identified as Munoz.

After an autopsy by the Webb County Medical Examiner and an investigation by police, Pellot was charged with the murder of his wife.

He is now at the Webb County Jail with a 200-thousand-dollar bond.

