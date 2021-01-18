Advertisement

Martin High School gets makeover

LISD says it has had a vision of providing its students with state-of-the-art facilities
Martin High School gets makeover
Martin High School gets makeover(LISD)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -One of Laredo’s oldest high schools is getting a much-needed facelift and additions to its campus.

Martin High School will be getting a new two-story multi-purpose Science and culinary arts building. The first floor will have a student gathering atrium and culinary arts lab compete with kitchen and classrooms.

New roofing will also be installed at the Dr. Dennis D. Cantu Health Science Early College High School building.

And the JROTC students will have a new obstacle course on campus to call home. The obstacle course was built by Zertuche Construction and has 26 stations where the students can train.

The LISD board says it has had a vision of providing its students with state-of-the-art facilities.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joel Pellot
Man charged with murdering his wife
Coronavirus
City confirms 34,499 positive cases of COVID-19
File photo
Asynchronous day for UISD students
Multiple vehicle accident on I-35
Three people die in accident reported on I-35
File photo: Resident gets COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine/ test registration links

Latest News

File photo: Resident gets COVID-19 vaccine
City to open appointments for COVID-19 vaccines
Fire damages house at 300 block of El Monte
Family displaced due to house fire
Stone Temple Pilots plays plush at Sames Auto Arena
Pandemic leaves live events in limbo
Pandemic leaves live events in limbo
COVID-19 leaves live events in limbo