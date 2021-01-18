Martin High School gets makeover

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -One of Laredo’s oldest high schools is getting a much-needed facelift and additions to its campus.

Martin High School will be getting a new two-story multi-purpose Science and culinary arts building. The first floor will have a student gathering atrium and culinary arts lab compete with kitchen and classrooms.

New roofing will also be installed at the Dr. Dennis D. Cantu Health Science Early College High School building.

And the JROTC students will have a new obstacle course on campus to call home. The obstacle course was built by Zertuche Construction and has 26 stations where the students can train.

The LISD board says it has had a vision of providing its students with state-of-the-art facilities.

