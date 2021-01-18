Pandemic leaves live events in limbo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The COVID-19 pandemic has been a trauma for thousands of Americans. Not only have we lost a lot of lives, but our economy continues to take a massive blow, including the entertainment industry.

The lights and sounds of a live entertainment show now seem like a thing of the past.

Local music fan Beatriz Ceja says, “I miss local shows so bad! I miss having people around and singing the same song, having that connection with a total stranger because you know the same song that they do, and you’re connected to the band.”

Since March of last year, any concert or entertainment event that was planned for 2020 was postponed indefinitely to prevent the spread of the coronavirus including some of the events right here in Laredo.

Beatriz says, “I’ve seen Reik every single time that they come to Laredo and even when they went to Nuevo Laredo so now we just don’t know if that’s going to happen or not. It’s something that we miss.”

While many were optimistic that these events would resume by 2021, according to local officials, the odds of that happening are very unlikely.

During a recent Media briefing, City Manager Robert Eads said that no events were happening at the Sames Auto Arena this month as well as in the near future due to the strict mandates from our health authority.

Meanwhile, on the small stage, events at neighborhood bars operating as restaurants have continued to provide some small-scale form of entertainment but it just isn’t the same.

Manny Ramirez with Average Joe’s Sports Bar says, “It’s been really hard to survive, it’s already been an uphill challenge. Right now you look at how many people are actually going out, you can’t depend on your usual crowd, a lot of these small businesses are suffering.”

Manny Ramirez of AJ’s sports bar is just one of many business managers that has experienced this issue firsthand.

Ramirez says, “We started seeing a decline in attendance so management took a pay cut, myself and the assistant manager both took a substantial cut to make sure people still work to keep as many people around as we could.”

It’s just the reality that many venues of all kinds are facing across the nation.

“We’re looking about eight months that we were shut down or affected, you’re looking at about $75,000 just business loss on its own, and we’re not even through the year yet.

On part II of my special report, I’ll speak with a member of a Texas-based rock band who tells us how it has affected popular artists nationwide.

