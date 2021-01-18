Advertisement

‘Trump Baby’ blimp to live on at UK museum

The “Trump Baby” blimp that dogged the president for years will live on at a British museum.
The “Trump Baby” blimp that dogged the president for years will live on at a British museum.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The massive “Trump Baby” blimp that greeted President Donald Trump for years on his trips to London will live on in a British museum.

The 20-foot-tall protest blimp depicted Trump as a giant diaper-clad baby clutching a smartphone. It symbolized international opposition to his policies and administration.

It was created ahead of his first visit to the U.K., when hundreds of thousands of Britons poured onto the streets to protest his presence there.

Since then, it has followed Trump on his trips around the world, appearing in Washington and at several of his rallies and international tours.

The inflatable will now be displayed in the Museum of London alongside other remnants of public protests in London.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle accident on I-35
Three people die in accident reported on I-35
DJ Laredoan spins the turntable
Local DJ spins the turntable
COVID-19 safety alert causes concern
COVID-19 safety alert causes concern
Adrian Arturo Rodriguez, age 24
UPDATE: Man arrested for murder charges after first homicide of the year
Dr. Cigarroa speaks on hospitalization rate
Doctor Cigarroa speaks on hospitalization rate

Latest News

House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice...
Participants in inauguration rehearsal on West Front of Capitol evacuated by security officials
Stone Temple Pilots plays plush at Sames Auto Arena
Pandemic leaves live events in limbo
Pandemic leaves live events in limbo
COVID-19 leaves live events in limbo
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
Biden picks Chopra, Gensler for financial oversight roles
Alexei Navalny, center, and his wife Yulia travel on an airport bus as they arrive at the...
Russian court orders Navalny to jail for 30 days, spokeswoman says