UISD to propose possible boundary changes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The UISD Planning Department will present a proposed boundary change in anticipation of the district’s new elementary campus located in the Coves subdivision.

The campus was constructed with funds from the 2013 school bond and will relieve overcrowding from elementary campuses such as San Isidro, Col. Santos Benavides, Newman, and Cuellar.

Parents or guardians whose students could be impacted with these changes will be contacted directly for a virtual meeting to discuss changes.

The boundary proposals will be presented for board approval after parent sessions have concluded.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.