CBP officers seize nearly 30 pounds of heroin

CBP officers seize bundles of heroin(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized over $600,000 dollars of drugs at a Laredo port of entry over the weekend.

The discovery was made on Saturday when CBP officers referred a 2006 Toyota Rav4 for secondary inspection.

The vehicle was driven by a 25-year-old man who was traveling from Mexico.

After a non-intrusive scan of the vehicle and discovered 33 packages of heroin hidden in the car.

The drugs weighed 28.92 pounds and had an estimated street value of $656,00.

CBP officers seized the drugs and the vehicle and the case was turned over to secondary inspection.

