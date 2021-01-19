Advertisement

Chocolate bars recalled over plastic contamination

Lake Champlain Chocolates said a consumer reported finding brittle pieces of plastic inside...
Lake Champlain Chocolates said a consumer reported finding brittle pieces of plastic inside their candy bars.(Source: Lake Champlain Chocolates/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Vermont-based chocolate company has recalled several chocolate bars for plastic contamination.

Lake Champlain Chocolates said a consumer reported finding brittle pieces of plastic inside their candy bars.

The recalled items have been on the market from July 2020 to January 2021, and are found in gift packages and baskets that have been sent to retailers in all 50 states.

Lake Champlain says no injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle accident on I-35
DPS names victims killed in Wednesday’s I-35 accident
Maria Eugenia Munoz
Man charged with murdering his wife
Fire damages house at 300 block of El Monte
Family displaced due to house fire
Coronavirus
City confirms 34,690 positive cases of COVID-19
First day of asynchronous learning
Asynchronous day for UISD students

Latest News

FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photo, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine...
Biden picks transgender woman as assistant health secretary
File photo: Laredo Fire Department
Kitchen fire breaks out at local convivence store
Pop some popcorn on National Popcorn Day
The New York Mets have fired their general manager.
Mets fire GM after he sent explicit texts to female reporter
It's called the most important briefcase in the world.
How Trump will hand off 'nuclear football' to Biden