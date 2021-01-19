Advertisement

City council meeting to discuss possible COVID restrictions

Mayor Pete Saenz says they will discuss more regarding enforcement and restrictions at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
City Hall
City Hall
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Can the city or county shutdown?

The short answer is no, but ultimately it’s not their call since cities cannot override the state’s mandate.

City officials like the economic development director and assistant city manager, who was the former city attorney, spoke on this Tuesday.

“The City of Laredo is restricted legally by what the governors orders are and so there are many things we can consider,” said Teclo Garcia, economic development director.

“Everything that the governor has allowed us to do is what our order reflects,” said assistant city manager Kristina Hale. “There is nothing additional that we can impose at this time that we’re allowed to do by state law. We’ve asked the governors to give us additional leeway because of our particular situation. Unfortunately, he is not willing to do so. He simply asked us to enforce the orders he has in place.”

