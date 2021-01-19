City looking to expand infusion center

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is looking to expand the number of patients for its infusion center.

The COVID-19 therapeutic Infusion Center has been operating for a week and has treated 109 patients.

Medical professionals can refer patients with mild symptoms to this center for treatment.

Its sole purpose was to treat those with mild symptoms to help reduce hospitalizations in our area.

More beds will be added to the center and they are looking at treating up to 30 to 40 patients.

The infusion center is located at the Haynes Recreation Center and operates Monday thru Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The City of Laredo would like to remind the community that the center is only for those who are referred by a health physician.

