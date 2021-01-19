Advertisement

City portal gets oversaturated with appointment requests

The Vaccinate Laredo portal went live at 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning and received an influx of users attempting to schedule an appointment
City portal sees influx of users attempting to schedule appointment
City portal sees influx of users attempting to schedule appointment(City of Laredo)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Those looking to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated for the coronavirus will have to wait for the next window of openings.

The City of Laredo opened its online portal on Tuesday at 8 a.m. and while some were able to get an appointment, others were getting an error message.

In order to prevent issues, the city encountered during the first opening, they created a hold system for appointment slots.

Once the website went live, all appointments were filled instantly; meanwhile, others were saturating the website and getting the error message.

The city says they are doing the best they can with the limited number of vaccines and will add more appointments online as soon as they can. Until then, we will continue to ask the state for more vaccines.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle accident on I-35
DPS names victims killed in Wednesday’s I-35 accident
Maria Eugenia Munoz
Man charged with murdering his wife
Fire damages house at 300 block of El Monte
Family displaced due to house fire
Coronavirus
City confirms 34,690 positive cases of COVID-19
First day of asynchronous learning
Asynchronous day for UISD students

Latest News

Solid Waste Department to collect bulky trash in District Seven
Solid waste department to collect bulky trash in District One
United Independent School District
UISD to hold virtual public hearing on academic performance
Authorities searching for man accused of robbery
Police searching for man accused of robbery
Leaders and activists ban together for #NotAnother Foot Campaign
Leaders and activists band together for #NotAnotherFoot Campaign