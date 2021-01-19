City portal gets oversaturated with appointment requests

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Those looking to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated for the coronavirus will have to wait for the next window of openings.

The City of Laredo opened its online portal on Tuesday at 8 a.m. and while some were able to get an appointment, others were getting an error message.

In order to prevent issues, the city encountered during the first opening, they created a hold system for appointment slots.

Once the website went live, all appointments were filled instantly; meanwhile, others were saturating the website and getting the error message.

The city says they are doing the best they can with the limited number of vaccines and will add more appointments online as soon as they can. Until then, we will continue to ask the state for more vaccines.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.