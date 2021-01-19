Councilmember to discuss status report on Dellwood Apartments

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, newly elected councilmember Vanessa Perez is looking to request a status report on any planned renovations being made by the new owners of the Dellwood apartments.

The Dellwood Apartments have faced several issues in the past few years. Back in March of 2019 the apartment complex went up in flames after a destroyed much of the complex leaving behind debris and safety hazards for those who live near the area.

Before that, a District Court Judge deemed the apartments unlivable back in 2017 after a powerful storm destroyed many of the units leaving residents without a place to live.

The council member is looking to see what actions are being taken on this building and says she believes it should be demolished due to all the safety concerns.

