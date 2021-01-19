Advertisement

Councilmember to discuss status report on Dellwood Apartments

The apartment complex located in the Mines Road area has experienced several issues in the past from fires to thunderstorms
Dellwood Apartments
Dellwood Apartments(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, newly elected councilmember Vanessa Perez is looking to request a status report on any planned renovations being made by the new owners of the Dellwood apartments.

The Dellwood Apartments have faced several issues in the past few years. Back in March of 2019 the apartment complex went up in flames after a destroyed much of the complex leaving behind debris and safety hazards for those who live near the area.

Before that, a District Court Judge deemed the apartments unlivable back in 2017 after a powerful storm destroyed many of the units leaving residents without a place to live.

The council member is looking to see what actions are being taken on this building and says she believes it should be demolished due to all the safety concerns.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle accident on I-35
DPS names victims killed in Wednesday’s I-35 accident
Maria Eugenia Munoz
Man charged with murdering his wife
File photo: Resident gets COVID-19 vaccine
City launches appointment system for COVID-19 vaccinations
Fire damages house at 300 block of El Monte
Family displaced due to house fire
Coronavirus
City confirms 35,568 positive cases of COVID-19

Latest News

San Antonio man arrested by FBI for taking part in Capitol riot
FBI arrests man for taking part in capitol riot
San Antonio man arrested by FBI for taking part in Capitol riot
CBP officers seize bundles of heroin
CBP officers seize nearly 30 pounds of heroin
Solid Waste Department to collect bulky trash in District Seven
Solid waste department to collect bulky trash in District One