Kitchen fire breaks out at local convivence store
The Stripes store on Calton and McPherson Road is open; however, the kitchen remains closed
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:46 AM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Officials are investigating a structure fire that broke out at a central Laredo convenience store.
The incident happened on Tuesday at around 3:27 a.m. when officers were called out to the intersection of Calton and McPherson Road.
The Laredo Fire Department arrived and found discovered a fire behind the stove.
A dry chemical was used to extinguish the fire without any injuries.
The kitchen will be out of service; however, the store remains open.
