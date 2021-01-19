Kitchen fire breaks out at local convivence store

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Officials are investigating a structure fire that broke out at a central Laredo convenience store.

The incident happened on Tuesday at around 3:27 a.m. when officers were called out to the intersection of Calton and McPherson Road.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived and found discovered a fire behind the stove.

A dry chemical was used to extinguish the fire without any injuries.

The kitchen will be out of service; however, the store remains open.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.