Kitchen fire breaks out at local convivence store

The Stripes store on Calton and McPherson Road is open; however, the kitchen remains closed
File photo: Laredo Fire Department
File photo: Laredo Fire Department(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Officials are investigating a structure fire that broke out at a central Laredo convenience store.

The incident happened on Tuesday at around 3:27 a.m. when officers were called out to the intersection of Calton and McPherson Road.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived and found discovered a fire behind the stove.

A dry chemical was used to extinguish the fire without any injuries.

The kitchen will be out of service; however, the store remains open.

