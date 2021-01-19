Laredo health authority addresses increasing number of COVID-19 deaths

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a hectic weekend for both hospitals as a continued surge of patients with COVID-19 flocked to the ER’s.

As KGNS reported, this caused local hospitals to go on diversion which required any new patients to be sent to local free standing ER’s.

Dr. Victor Treviño was on the KGNS Digital News Desk where he reported that this was no longer the case.

But Treviño is troubled with the increasing number of deaths, something he says should not be happening.

”And the city is reporting 565 deaths today. When I say this, I honestly feel like a recording saying this but people that are dying in our community should not be dying. And it is getting more difficult to tell family members that they have lost a loved one to COVID-19 when at the same time as everyone is seeing videos and pictures of large gatherings in our community without masks. So these are things that are troubling to me.”

