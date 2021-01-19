Advertisement

Laredo health authority addresses increasing number of COVID-19 deaths

It was a hectic weekend for both hospitals as a continued surge of patients with COVID-19 flocked to the ER’s.
Dr. Victor Trevino on Digital News Desk
Dr. Victor Trevino on Digital News Desk(KGNS)
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a hectic weekend for both hospitals as a continued surge of patients with COVID-19 flocked to the ER’s.

As KGNS reported, this caused local hospitals to go on diversion which required any new patients to be sent to local free standing ER’s.

Dr. Victor Treviño was on the KGNS Digital News Desk where he reported that this was no longer the case.

But Treviño is troubled with the increasing number of deaths, something he says should not be happening.

”And the city is reporting 565 deaths today. When I say this, I honestly feel like a recording saying this but people that are dying in our community should not be dying. And it is getting more difficult to tell family members that they have lost a loved one to COVID-19 when at the same time as everyone is seeing videos and pictures of large gatherings in our community without masks. So these are things that are troubling to me.”

To hear Dr. Treviño’s full update from Monday morning, you can go to the KGNS Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle accident on I-35
DPS names victims killed in Wednesday’s I-35 accident
Joel Pellot
Man charged with murdering his wife
Fire damages house at 300 block of El Monte
Family displaced due to house fire
Coronavirus
City confirms 34,690 positive cases of COVID-19
First day of asynchronous learning
Asynchronous day for UISD students

Latest News

No Border Wall Coalition
Local group rallies against border wall in honor of Dr. King
First day of asynchronous learning
Asynchronous day for UISD students
Joel Pellot
Man charged with murdering his wife
City Hall
Newest council members prepare agendas for Tuesday’s meeting