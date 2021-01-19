Leaders and activists band together for #NotAnotherFoot Campaign

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Several groups and leaders of communities along the border will hold a press call urging president-elect Joe Biden to fulfill his campaign promise and stop construction on the border wall.

On the eve of Biden’s inauguration, border communities are counting on the incoming president to fulfill his “not another foot of wall” promise and halt the construction of the Trump administration’s border wall.

With the outcome still up in the air, activists will launch the #NotAnotherFoot Campaign during a press call that will feature voices from the southern border.

That event will take place later today at 12 p.m. via zoom.

