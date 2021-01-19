Let the rain fall down

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s another warm winter morning in the Gateway City, but we are expecting some big changes!

On Tuesday, we will wake up warm and muggy in the 60s and see a high of about 77 degrees with high humidity.

A lot of this moisture could transpire into showers later this afternoon. We are looking at a 70 percent chance of rain.

As we head into Wednesday, things will drop into the 50s and our chances of rain will persist making for a cool and wet morning.

This cold rain will be short-lived, we’ll clear up by Thursday with a high of 75 degrees but we’ll still some some cloud coverage.

On Friday, things will warm up once again into the 80s and on Saturday we could see another slight chance of rain.

When looking at our weekend forecast, it appears will be in the high 70s and low 80s for the whole weekend.

It feels like Mother Nature just wants to jump right into spring; hopefully, we’ll see some winter weather by next week.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.