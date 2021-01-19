Local group rallies against border wall in honor of Dr. King

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Monday, we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who had a dream that we could all live together peacefully regardless of the color of our skin.

He fought for civil rights, a fight that continues, just like his legacy.

But on this MLK Day, we are still grappling with the troubles of our nation, political division, and a raging pandemic.

One local group rallied in front of a hospital to address MLK’s legacy, the border wall, and the pandemic.

Doctors and activists chanted “not another foot” and “I have a dream- no border wall” painted on a large banner.

On the eve of MLK Day, at least a dozen people gathered across the street from the LMC emergency room addressing a topic that has not only divided people politically, but also physically.

They demanded the prioritization of healthcare over the construction of the border wall.

A local doctor quotes one of Dr. King’s speeches from 1967.

”We are now faced with the fact that tomorrow is today,” said Dr. Carlos Cigarroa. “We are confronted with the fierce urgency of now. In this unfolding conundrum of life and history, there is such a thing as being too late. There is no time for apathy, no time for complacency. This is a time for vigorous action.”

The group used Dr. King’s civil rights legacy to draw comparisons to today’s fight for “healthcare, not walls.”

Dr. Cigarroa has been on the frontlines of this pandemic and says federal dollars should go towards fighting COVID-19.

”There is too little funding, too little personal protective equipment and too little coordination between the federal government, the state and local public health agencies.”

The No Border Wall Coalition estimates that one mile of border wall in the Laredo sector could pay for 300,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

”We cannot waste any more time or money on a symbol of hate and racism when people are dying every single day,” said Tannya Benavides.

With inauguration day less than 48 hours away, the No Border Wall Coalition plans to launch a multi-city national campaign to hold president-elect Joe Biden accountable to his promise of not building another foot of wall.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.