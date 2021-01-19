Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Family members confirm that a man who spent 99 days in a Shreveport intensive care unit battling COVID-19 has died.
According to a Facebook post made by Terry Roberson’s daughter, he died on the morning of Monday, Jan. 18.
Roberson spent 99 days in Willis-Knighton’s COVID ICU, followed by 73 days in the critical care unit on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine.
He also spent two to four weeks at W-K Rehabilitation Institute, where he received physical and occupational therapy.
