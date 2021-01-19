Migrant caravan met with force in Guatemala

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A U.S. bound migrant caravan was met with force in Guatemala over the weekend.

It comes after several thousand have entered the country from Honduras in the past few days.

Guatemalan forces were seen firing tear gas and striking migrants with batons on Sunday morning.

Thousands of migrants tried to break through a security ring that had been set up but Guatemalan troops, retaliated by detonating a stunned bomb that forced a group, which included children, back.

Some of the migrants were detained, but it’s unclear how many were injured.

The Guatemalan government says up to 8,000 migrants have entered the country from Honduras since Friday.

They’re trying to gain access to highways to Mexico and ultimately the U.S. border.

The economic strain caused by the coronavirus pandemic along with two devastating hurricanes that struck the region late last year have pushed thousands of people to join U.S. bound caravans to flee the poverty and violence in their home countries.

Guatemalan ministry of foreign affairs urged Honduran authorities to do more to contain the massive departure of its inhabitants.

The National Institute of Migration of Honduras said on social media that it has reinforced three border points between the two countries with immigration inspectors.

Mexico’s government has sent National Guard troops to the southern border with Guatemala to prevent the group from entering Mexico as they try to reach the United States.

Guatemala had sent back almost a thousand migrants from Honduras as the caravan tried to advance toward Mexico.

Mexico is pressing authorities to halt the caravan.

