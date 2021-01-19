Newest council members prepare agendas for Tuesday’s meeting

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is kicking off a new year with a new faces in city council.

The new council members for district five, seven, and eight each have items on the agenda:

- District five councilman Ruben Gutierrez is asking for a status on the TxDot Loop 20 overpass project, specifically on Jacaman and Del Mar.

- District seven councilwoman Vanessa Perez is looking for a status report on any planned renovations made by the new owner of the Dellwood apartments.

- District eight councilwoman Alyssa Cigarroa aims to implement an annual public input survey ahead of the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget workshops in order to engage the community on their needs.

Council will talk about the economic development performance and program agreement between the Outlet Shoppes of Laredo, as well as possible litigation over the city property that is in line with the border wall infrastructure.

The impact of the coronavirus and the emergency order will also be a topic of conversation at the meeting happening on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.