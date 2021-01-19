Advertisement

Police searching for man accused of robbery

Laredo Police posted a picture of the person of interest on its Facebook page in hopes of identifying the individual
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are on the lookout for a man accused of robbing a local convenience store.

The Laredo Police Department posted a picture on its Facebook page of a man wearing a yellow cap along with a brown jacket and a red shirt.

He is believed to be the person of interest behind the case.

If you have any information regarding the identity or location of the individual, you are asked to call the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

