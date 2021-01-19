Pop some popcorn on National Popcorn Day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Today is everybody’s favorite movie theater snack, it’s National Popcorn Day!

Jan. 19 celebrates all of the different ways the corn-based treat can be enjoyed.

Savory or sweet, caramelized, vanilla, buttered or plain.

You can even toss it with chocolate and nuts or mold it into a ball.

According to ‘the popcorn board’, popcorn has been around as early as the 16th century.

But it didn’t start becoming popular in the United States until the late 1800s.

The popcorn board says Americans consume 13 billion quarts of popcorn a year.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.