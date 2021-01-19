San Antonio man arrested by FBI for taking part in Capitol riot

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With less than 24 hours away before the inauguration of president-elect, security remains a pressing issue and arrests continue to be reported after the recent insurrection.

One came very close to home as the FBI took a man into custody from San Antonio, just two hours away from Laredo.

FBI agents arrested a Texas man Sunday after social media users reportedly identified him in a video recorded inside the nation’s capital.

Neighbors say more than a dozen agents raided 37-year-old Matthew Mazzocco’s home.

Users on both Tik Tok and Twitter identified him after a video allegedly showing him at the riot spread on the social media platforms.

He is now facing charges of entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct.

According to neighbors, Mazzocco works as a loan officer.

A deleted Facebook profile listed CMG Financial as his employer.

That company issued a statement saying he’s no longer employed there.

The FBI confirmed that an arrest was made Sunday night and will be providing public documents related to it.

Special Agent Michelle Lee says there is no immediate threat to the community at this time.

Mazzocco is due in court Wednesday.

He could face up to ten years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.