Solid waste department to collect bulky trash in District One

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Residents in District One who are looking to start the year with a clean slate will have a chance to get rid of some unwanted clutter!

On Wednesday, Jan. 19 the City of Laredo Solid Waste Department will be out and about collecting brush & bulky trash in District Six.

Residents will have a chance to dispose of unwanted furniture, bikes, appliances, and other household items.

All items must be placed outside for pick up no later than 7 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.