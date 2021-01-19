Advertisement

Solid waste department to collect bulky trash in District One

All items must be placed outside for pick up no later than 7 a.m.
Solid Waste Department to collect bulky trash in District Seven
Solid Waste Department to collect bulky trash in District Seven(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Residents in District One who are looking to start the year with a clean slate will have a chance to get rid of some unwanted clutter!

On Wednesday, Jan. 19 the City of Laredo Solid Waste Department will be out and about collecting brush & bulky trash in District Six.

Residents will have a chance to dispose of unwanted furniture, bikes, appliances, and other household items.

All items must be placed outside for pick up no later than 7 a.m.

