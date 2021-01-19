Advertisement

Teen snowmobiler builds snow cave to wait for rescue

A 17-year-old dug out a snow cave after he got separated from his family while snowmobiling.
A 17-year-old dug out a snow cave after he got separated from his family while snowmobiling.(South Cariboo Search and Rescue via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

100 MILE HOUSE, British Columbia (CNN) - Canadian authorities say a missing teenager was found alive thanks in part to his survival skills.

Officials say the 17-year-old was snowmobiling Saturday when he got separated from three family members.

After he got lost, the teenager dug out a snow cave in a tree well and hunkered down with food and water to wait to be rescued.

It took crews over four hours to find him and he was transported off the mountain in good condition. He told the crew he was prepared for a rough night and was thankful towards his rescuers.

South Cariboo Search and Rescue believe the teen’s action contributed to him being safely found and reunited with his family.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle accident on I-35
DPS names victims killed in Wednesday’s I-35 accident
Maria Eugenia Munoz
Man charged with murdering his wife
Fire damages house at 300 block of El Monte
Family displaced due to house fire
Coronavirus
City confirms 34,690 positive cases of COVID-19
First day of asynchronous learning
Asynchronous day for UISD students

Latest News

Solid Waste Department to collect bulky trash in District Seven
Solid waste department to collect bulky trash in District One
Avril Haines, Biden's choice for intelligence chief, testifies before the Senate intelligence...
Biden’s pick for intelligence chief says agencies have no room for politics
President-elect Joe Biden says his administration's goal is to deliver 100 million doses of...
A new COVID-19 challenge: Mutations rise along with cases
Capitol
Wisconsin lawmakers discuss inauguration
inauguration
Minnesota lawmakers discuss inauguration