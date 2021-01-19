Advertisement

UISD to hold virtual public hearing on academic performance

The meeting will present data from the Texas Academic Performance Report which is gathered by TEA
United Independent School District
United Independent School District(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -UISD is inviting parents to attend a virtual public hearing on its Texas Academic Performance Report.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday at eleven fifteen in the morning.

The meeting will present data from the Texas Academic Performance Report which is gathered by TEA and details student performance at the district.

Those wanting to attend the meeting can do so through Zoom or the district’s YouTube channel.

For more information, you can head over to the district’s website at UISD.net.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle accident on I-35
DPS names victims killed in Wednesday’s I-35 accident
Maria Eugenia Munoz
Man charged with murdering his wife
Fire damages house at 300 block of El Monte
Family displaced due to house fire
Coronavirus
City confirms 34,690 positive cases of COVID-19
First day of asynchronous learning
Asynchronous day for UISD students

Latest News

Solid Waste Department to collect bulky trash in District Seven
Solid waste department to collect bulky trash in District One
City portal sees influx of users attempting to schedule appointment
City portal gets oversaturated with appointment requests
Authorities searching for man accused of robbery
Police searching for man accused of robbery
Leaders and activists ban together for #NotAnother Foot Campaign
Leaders and activists band together for #NotAnotherFoot Campaign