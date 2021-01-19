UISD to hold virtual public hearing on academic performance

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -UISD is inviting parents to attend a virtual public hearing on its Texas Academic Performance Report.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday at eleven fifteen in the morning.

The meeting will present data from the Texas Academic Performance Report which is gathered by TEA and details student performance at the district.

Those wanting to attend the meeting can do so through Zoom or the district’s YouTube channel.

For more information, you can head over to the district’s website at UISD.net.

