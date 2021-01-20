311 hotline: COVID appointment concerns

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A city phone line was flooded with calls in regards to the COVID vaccine.

According to a release sent by the city last Friday, it encouraged those who did not have access to the internet to call 311 instead.

However, callers were not directed to the vaccine hotline until Tuesday morning. That prompted lots of call to our newsroom from people who said they were not able to get through or were redirected elsewhere.

The city addressed this issue during the media briefing.

“3-1-1 has been receiving calls and we do have a high call volume right now,” said Homero Vazquez-Garcia from the City of Laredo. “As they are transferring them over, the volunteers have been setting up the appointments. I spoke to the coordinator that is there with the volunteers and they are in the process of training more volunteers. They got a few volunteers as well. That should be helping. As the calls are coming in, they are being transferred over so that way they can make the appointment. We do apologize for the wait but we are making sure we are getting all the direct information.”

As for concerns regarding the second dose for those who got the first dose at TAMIU a few weeks ago, City Health Department director Richard Chamberlin says as of last Friday volunteers and health staff have been contacting people and will continue until this Friday.

