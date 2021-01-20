Advertisement

Agents and authorities report dangerous trend of firearms in the field

Last week, the Dilley Police Department seized three AK-47 style rifles during a traffic stop on the access road of I-35
Authorities seize load of guns and ammo
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol is reporting a dangerous trend of firearms in the field.

According to the agency, last week, five firearms were seized by Laredo Sector agents during human smuggling attempts.

Authorities say due to the way the weapons and phones were being transported, they were believed to be used for illegal trafficking.

Federal agents are investigating the incident further.

