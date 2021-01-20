Advertisement

Agents find undocumented immigrants inside box truck

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents find half a dozen individuals hiding inside a box truck during an alleged human smuggling attempt.

The discovery was made on Jan. 18 at the Highway 83 checkpoint when agents referred a U-Haul truck to secondary inspection.

When agents searched the cargo, they found six undocumented immigrants hiding inside furniture.

All were determined to be from Guatemala and illegally present in the U.S.

The individuals were taken into custody for processing.

