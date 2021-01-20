Advertisement

City Council Continues talks on Coronavirus response

Because of the lengthy agenda, the council decided to meet again to discuss coronavirus response as well as other items
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -City Council will meet for a second day to continue talks on coronavirus response.

During Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, officials like City Manager Robert Eads and assistant city manager Hale said they will look into legal remedies in response to the emergency order.

Additionally, Dr. Martinez wants to petition the governor to allow them to limit social gatherings within families for two weeks and for restaurants to reduce capacity to 25 percent.

They are also looking to request that more vaccines be sent to Laredo.

The continuation of last night’s meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m.

