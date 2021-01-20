Advertisement

Congressman Cuellar speaks on Biden inauguration

Congressman Henry Cuellar says he is ready to get to work with president elect Joe Biden and “turn this dark chapter that we’ve seen.”
Congressman Henry Cuellar
Congressman Henry Cuellar(KGNS)
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Congressman Henry Cuellar says he is ready to get to work with president elect Joe Biden and “turn this dark chapter that we’ve seen.”

Congressman Cuellar will be in attendance during Wednesday’s inauguration.

On Tuesday, he shared his expectations of the first 100 days under the new administration which included more vaccines and another stimulus check.

“Hopefully it will be bipartisan, the major things that are coming out is that there will be another stimulus check for 1,400 dollars. In addition to the 600 that will make it 2,000 dollars. There will be a push to get monies for cities, counties and state. As you know we the Democrats wanted that but unfortunately Mitch McConnell didn’t want to do this on the senate side, but now with a majority 50/50 with the vice president. We are hoping to sending to the cities, counties and state.”

Cuellar says an immigration bill is in the works that includes an 8 year pathway for DREAMers and farm workers.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maria Eugenia Munoz
Man charged with murdering his wife
Multiple vehicle accident on I-35
DPS names victims killed in Wednesday’s I-35 accident
File photo: Resident gets COVID-19 vaccine
City launches appointment system for COVID-19 vaccinations
Fire damages house at 300 block of El Monte
Family displaced due to house fire
Coronavirus
City confirms 35,568 positive cases of COVID-19

Latest News

Dellwood Apartments
New council member looks to remove unlivable apartment buildings
Doctor Victor Trevino
Laredo health authority taken to hospital for evaluation
Local middle schoolers develop health app
Local middle schoolers develop award winning app
3-1-1 COVID appointment concerns
311 hotline: COVID appointment concerns