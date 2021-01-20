Congressman Cuellar speaks on Biden inauguration

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Congressman Henry Cuellar says he is ready to get to work with president elect Joe Biden and “turn this dark chapter that we’ve seen.”

Congressman Cuellar will be in attendance during Wednesday’s inauguration.

On Tuesday, he shared his expectations of the first 100 days under the new administration which included more vaccines and another stimulus check.

“Hopefully it will be bipartisan, the major things that are coming out is that there will be another stimulus check for 1,400 dollars. In addition to the 600 that will make it 2,000 dollars. There will be a push to get monies for cities, counties and state. As you know we the Democrats wanted that but unfortunately Mitch McConnell didn’t want to do this on the senate side, but now with a majority 50/50 with the vice president. We are hoping to sending to the cities, counties and state.”

Cuellar says an immigration bill is in the works that includes an 8 year pathway for DREAMers and farm workers.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.