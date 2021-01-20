Advertisement

Gateway to the Americas Bridge temporarily closed for training exercise

During this time, traffic was halted for a brief moment, but all operations have resumed with no other delays.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Laredo port of entry was temporarily closed for a standard drill.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the drill was only at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge and was roughly 15 minutes.

This was also called a mobile field force exercise.

