Gateway to the Americas Bridge temporarily closed for training exercise

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Laredo port of entry was temporarily closed for a standard drill.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the drill was only at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge and was roughly 15 minutes.

During this time, traffic was halted for a brief moment, but all operations have resumed with no other delays.

This was also called a mobile field force exercise.

