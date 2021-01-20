Advertisement

Laredo health authority taken to hospital for evaluation

We are told Doctor Victor Trevino was feeling feverish and nauseous.
Doctor Victor Trevino
Doctor Victor Trevino(KGNS)
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Doctor Victor Trevino, the Laredo health authority, has been taken into the hospital for evaluation.

We are told he was feeling feverish and nauseous.

KGNS received a statement earlier from his son:

“Dr. Victor Trevino went to the emergency room after feeling symptoms. He is currently being evaluated by Dr. Pelicia and his PCP Dr. Carlos Cigarroa as a precautionary measure. Dr. Maurice Click, the deputy health authority, will be standing in for him during tonight’s city council meeting.”

We will have more details as they become available.

