Local Democratic and Republican chairs speak on inauguration

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s day one for our 46th president of the United States.

Here at home, the local Democratic chapter spoke to KGNS on what this means for our country.

This is the day the Webb County Democratic Party has been waiting for.

After months of campaigning and rallying, those behind it say they are ready to get to work.

With the 46th president now in office, the Webb County Democratic Party says this is a sigh of relief.

“I’m about excited, relieved, hopeful, grateful and excited,” said Sylvia Bruni. “That’s my take on it.”

Now the group looks back on what it took to get to their victory win here in Webb County.

“The Democratic Party in Webb County has never looked better, and that comes from all the hard work chairperson Bruni and everyone else has done in 2020,” said Jen Ramos.

Ramos was one of those who worked in the campaign, but they also remember some of the things that made it harder than years before.

Despite their joy, they say it was cut short when they watched in horror the insurrection in the nation’s Capitol building.

However, they believe this change in power will be beneficial when it comes to issues they’ve been fighting for here at home like immigration.

“Change in leadership is what we’ve been looking forward to since all of this COVID stuff happened,” said Chris Ochoa.

While the party couldn’t get together this year to watch the inauguration live, they decided to hold a virtual watch party on Zoom.

The Webb Country Democratic Party says they hope for their party to continue to grow here at home and are excited for whats to come in 2022.

In response to the inauguration that happened on Wednesday, the Webb County Republican Party Chair Tyler Krause said in part:

“President Biden must not roll-back all of the accomplishments of the Trump administration. If he does, he will be setting our country back many years. "

Below is the complete interview with Krause:

KGNS: What were your inauguration plans? Where do you watch it or did you not watch it?

“I will not be watching the inauguration today.”

KGNS: What do you hope that President Biden does or accomplish? Can he unify the nation?

“I hope that President Biden can enact policies that will be beneficial to all Americans. President Biden must stand up to China and punish them for their role in allowing the Coronavirus to decimate our Country. In addition, President Biden must not roll-back all of the accomplishments of the Trump Administration. If he does, he will be setting our country back many years.”

KGNS: Can President Biden unite our Country?

“Absolutely he can. Will he? It remains to be seen. Millions of Americans are skeptical about his ability to unite our Country. If President Biden has any hope of uniting our Country, he must end the double-standard that currently exists. The Democratic Party refuses to condemn the violence perpetrated by their followers. Yet, the Republican Party resoundingly condemned the violence that took place at the Capitol Building on January 6th. If Joe Biden fails to end this double-standard, then he will not be able to unite our Country.”

KGNS: What do you think will be President Trump’s legacy?

“President Trump’s Legacy will be of peace and prosperity. Our Country was doing better than it ever has until the Coronavirus came from China and decimated our Economy. Just a few of the accomplishments that President Trump achieved in office are as follows: lowest Hispanic and African-American unemployment in the history of our Country, strongest economy in the history of our Country, prison reform so that low-level offenders can have a second-chance at life, bringing manufacturing back to our Country, reforming our broken healthcare system, lowering taxes, strengthening our military, and the list goes on. History will be kind to President Trump. In time, all Americans will appreciate how great of a President he really was. President Trump never could catch a break from the media. They repeatedly attacked him and attempted to destroy his reputation. It was sickening to watch. We will never forget how the biased media outlets portrayed him.”

KGNS: What do you hope President Biden does to help calm down or at least find a better route to deal with the pandemic?

“President Biden must find a way to control the Pandemic without destroying our economy. It is going to be hard because he has Socialists advising him on how to control the Pandemic. The cure can’t be worse than the virus itself. A nation-wide mask mandate would be a mistake, and is an infringement of personal liberty. I don’t have the answers, but I do know that if we lock-down our Country again we will never recover from it. Is there anything that you may want to add that I have not asked? I want every conservative in Webb County to know that we will be working hard to elect conservatives at the Local, State, and National levels. We will not go quietly into the night. Hard times call for strong leadership and I will continue to provide that strong leadership. We are sick and tired of the one-party system that dominates Webb County. We demand equal representation and we are not going to quit until we get it.”

