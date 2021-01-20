Local family devastated after mobile home fire

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local family is trying to pick themselves up after a fire destroys their home.

As the Gallegos family was relaxing at home, that’s when they saw smoke coming out of their laundry room.

Claudia Gallegos and her five children’s home are devastated and shocked.

After seeing smoke inside the home, the oldest of the five kids immediately sprung to action making sure everyone evacuated as soon as they could.

“I only saw smoke, and that’s why I was confused and I told my siblings to go outside because I didn’t know what was going to happen,” said Sijifredo Nava.

They were able to get out without any injuries but he says they if they would have waited any longer, it could have been worse.

“Fifteen to twenty seconds later, we hear something explode.”

Claudia says she was trying to save important documents or electronic devices and that’s when the fire department arrived to extinguish the fire.

“When they arrived, they stopped me from going inside again,” said Claudia Gallegos. “They came when I was trying to take things out of the home, trying to see what I could save. They said I need to get away from the scene because it could explode.”

It resulted in a complete loss, feeling pain as they watched the home burn.

“Sad but not because of me, but because of my siblings,” said Sijifredo. “Saw them crying and it was tough.”

At this time, the family is getting some support from other family members and the children’s school district, but they continue to ask for support in this hard time.

If you would like to help, you can contact Claudia Gallegos at 956-999-3442.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.