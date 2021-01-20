Local middle schoolers develop award winning app

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The pandemic is the inspiration behind an award winning app developed by none other than two local middle schoolers.

KGNS spoke to the creators about how their class assignment led to them winning a state-wide award.

Two UISD students are making a name for themselves in the tech world by developing an app to help improve the health of their fellow peers.

The app named ‘Medelas’ aims to education and improve the health of those ranging from one to 18 years of age.

The creators, Eric Cho and Nicolas Castellano, both United Middle School students say kids their age can use the app to learn more about illnesses that they are vulnerable to, as well as how to treat and prevent them.

The app also allows kids to fill out health surveys to identify illnesses, gives tips for a health lifestyle, provides emergency hotlines and it also helps locate nearby health related establishments, like emergency rooms or even a gym.

Cho and Castellano say it was a class assignment to create the app but it was their decision to make it an app about health.

“COVID did make us think about our health at that time,” said Castellano. “That’s why the app came to our head.”

“Childhood diseases are very prevalent and they are a huge factor in today’s society, but nobody in our age group notices them,” said Cho. “So we created an app that would promote awareness and educate kids like us.”

Recently, the two students were recognized for their hard work.

Medelas was selected from a large pool of submissions, collected state-wide, and awarded the Congressional App Challenge.

Eric Cho and Nicolas Castellano‘s app was developed in Ms. Sanchez’s 8th grade app creator course.

Ms. Sanchez says this semester her students will work to improve and grow the functions of each app developed in the classroom.

