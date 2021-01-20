Man wanted for sexual assault of a child arrested by CBP

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents arrest a man who had an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of a child out of North Carolina.

The arrest happened on Sunday, Jan. 17 when CBP officers referred a bus passenger to secondary inspection.

Using a biometric verification law enforcement database, officers determined that 31-ear-old Michael James Denny had an active warrant for indecent liberties with a child by the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

CBP officers transported Denny to the Webb County Jail to await criminal proceedings.

