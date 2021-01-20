New council member looks to remove unlivable apartment buildings

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Three new faces made their city council debut at Tuesday’s meeting, including Vanessa Perez.

One agenda item on her list was addressing a persisting problem for district seven, an eye sore from the Dellwood Apartment debris.

First it was a storm, then a fire and now years later, a nuisance.

The Dellwood Apartments near Mines Road have remained standing despite undergoing storm damage in 2017 and a fire suspected to be arson in 2019.

But newly-elected council member Vanessa Perez says she wants to do something about it.

”For me, this building needs to come down,” said Perez. “It’s right across from an elementary school. The people in that area are tired of having to deal with the repercussions from this hazardous structure that exists.”

The apartments were deemed unlivable in June 2017, the city forcing residents to vacate. This came after storm damage in the same year and a lawsuit from 2016 for code violations.

More than 100 families were estimated to have been affected.

”There was a storm that came and kind of wrecked the building. It blew the roof off, and there were structural issues, and then it became a safety concern. There was a lot of water in the units. I believe somebody got electrocuted.”

Then in 2019, a fire broke out, destroying the property even more.

Residents at the time voiced their desire to have the remains of the property removed, also saying at the time that cars and people would linger around.

”You don’t want to be sleeping in your home and then all of a sudden there’s a fire because there’s illegal activity going on in these abandoned properties that are right next to yours.”

Perez’s campaign slogan was “Move Laredo Forward,” and this is one of her first attempts to fulfill that promise.

The city council did not discuss or vote on this matter at the time of this report, but we will follow up with it as it develops.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.