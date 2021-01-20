Nuevo Laredo reports 4,055 cases of COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Officials across the border are reporting another series of coronavirus cases as well as a slew of deaths.

As of Jan 19, Nuevo Laredo has confirmed 4,055 positive cases, with 422 of them currently active.

Eleven more people have lost their battle to COVID-19 putting the death toll at 471.

So far 3,162 people have recovered, and 67 cases remain pending.

Meanwhile, the State of Tamaulipas has reported 44,506 positive cases.

