Rain on me!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We are expecting a wet and wild Wednesday morning!

We are going to start our hump day cold and rainy in the 50s and see a high of about 56 degrees. Expect an 80 percent chance of rain that will only decrease as the day progresses.

Things will start to clear up on Thursday, we are looking at a high of 75 degrees with warm and sunny skies.

As we head into the weekend, things will warm up to the 80s.

We’ll see a slight chance of rain on Saturday that will bring temperatures down into the upper 70s.

Now on Sunday, we are expecting the warmest day of the winter, with a high of 85 degrees, which for Laredo isn’t too unusual.

As we head into next week, we will be in the upper 70s and nearing the low 80s.

No signs of any extreme cold fronts anytime soon.

