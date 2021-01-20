Advertisement

Rain on me!

We are expecting a wet and wild Wednesday morning!
Wednesday morning rain
Wednesday morning rain(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We are expecting a wet and wild Wednesday morning!

We are going to start our hump day cold and rainy in the 50s and see a high of about 56 degrees. Expect an 80 percent chance of rain that will only decrease as the day progresses.

Things will start to clear up on Thursday, we are looking at a high of 75 degrees with warm and sunny skies.

As we head into the weekend, things will warm up to the 80s.

We’ll see a slight chance of rain on Saturday that will bring temperatures down into the upper 70s.

Now on Sunday, we are expecting the warmest day of the winter, with a high of 85 degrees, which for Laredo isn’t too unusual.

As we head into next week, we will be in the upper 70s and nearing the low 80s.

No signs of any extreme cold fronts anytime soon.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maria Eugenia Munoz
Man charged with murdering his wife
File photo: Resident gets COVID-19 vaccine
City launches appointment system for COVID-19 vaccinations
Multiple vehicle accident on I-35
DPS names victims killed in Wednesday’s I-35 accident
3-1-1 COVID appointment concerns
311 hotline: COVID appointment concerns
Doctor Victor Trevino
Laredo health authority taken to hospital for evaluation

Latest News

Bring on the rain!
Let the rain fall down
Martin Luther King Day Forecast
Holiday in my head
Feeling chilly on a Friday
Frozen Friday feeling
Thursday weather forecast
Perfect sky is torn