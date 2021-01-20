UISD outlines superintendent hiring process

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The United Independent School District Board of Trustees considered several important items as it continues its search for the new superintendent.

According to UISD, the application deadline will be on Mar. 11 with interviews taking place during the final days of Mar. and possibly early Apr.

UISD says, a finalist should be named by Apr. 21 and the district should hire its new superintendent by May 13.

The school district says by June the new superintendent should be ready to hit the ground running once Mr. Santos retires.

The district says it wants to be as transparent as possible during the process.

