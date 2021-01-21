Activists weigh in on Biden’s decision to halt construction on border wall

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -President Joe Biden wasted no time getting down to business yesterday.

In one of his first actions as president, Mr. Biden halted the construction of former President Trump’s border wall.

Biden ordered an immediate pause to the wall’s construction until further review.

This has activists groups celebrating across the southern border including right here at home.

Tricia Cortez with the no border wall coalition says after two years of operating in crisis mode with this disastrous border wall project, we’re finally being listened to.

Cortez goes on to say that she looks forward to working with Biden to cancel the contract to bring the wall down.

